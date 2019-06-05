Somalia: President Farmajo Sends Eid UL-Fitr Message to Muslims

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo has passed his goodwill message to all Muslims in Somalia and the rest around the world as they mark Eid ul-Fitr .

The President who took to a live television address said that he had wished all the faithful the best wishes and asked those who can afford to extend their generosity to the less fortunate.

E id, the post-Ramadan prayers and celebration by Muslims, has been slated for Tuesday June 4 across most parts of Africa and the world.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs just announced that there have been moon sightings in Bay, Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle regions making Tuesday the day for the celebrations.

He also encouraged them to work in the common interest and help their government in improving security and safeguarding the unity and togetherness of the nation in a bid to materialize 'our aspirations and objectives with regard to the reconstruction of our country and governance.'