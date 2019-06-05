Gambia: Tallinding Coach Fumes Over His Player's Sending-Off

Sanna Darboe is left seething over an unnecessary card a player of his accumulated culminating in a sending off as Fortune FC's star Patrick Silva ran-riot.

Silver pummelled in a hat-trick against a 10-man injury ravaged Tallinding, scoring in the 25th, 60th and 79th minutes recently.

The Buffer Zone Boys were lowered to ten men after Foday Secka incurred the arbiter's wrath when he elbowed his opponent earning him a straight red card at a time they were staring at relegation but stand a chance of escaping hinging on outcome of their next league schedule against Gamtel FC.

'I cannot understand why he (Foday) picked this card because he was not tussling or fighting for a ball. I am disappointed in him,' Coach Sanna says.

'Our qualification is in our own destiny and not in any body's destiny. We have a game to play and Samger also have a game to play but statistically we are on top of them,' Darboe sounded.

He continued: 'For the league, we just need a point to stay but we prioritise the FF-Cup now because we are at the knockout stage.