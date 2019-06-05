Gambia: Senegalo-Gambia Inter Faith Conference Rescheduled

The Inter-faith dialogue between Islam and Christianity among the people of Senegambia, has been rescheduled to take place in June 22nd 2019, in Banjul.

The convergence was initially scheduled for the 11th of May this year, but failed due to tragic car accident that claimed the lives of five members of the Senegalese delegation on their way to the Gambia, to partake in the conference.

Imam Cheikh Tidiane Ali Cisse from Senegal, will lead the Muslim delegation and the Rev. Father Anthony Gabisi of the Catholic faith in the Gambia, will lead the Christian delegation to the conference.

The aim of the convergence is to foster cordial inter-faith relationship between the people of the two counties, and to promote tolerance and social co-existence among the different religious denominations particularly Islam and Christianity.

According to the organisers, the convergence is expected to strengthen bilateral ties between the two closely related people. HIJAZ Islamic, the organisers of the conference, is a philosophical organization that seeks to foster unity among people and assist the sick to acquire treatment and enlightenment about social cohesiveness. The two heads of states Adama Barrow and Macky Sall, will be the Chief guests of honour for the occasion.

Since the Gambia is undergoing transition after the 2016 presidential elections, people have been divided on various sectoral lines. And if not properly handled, many believe it can make the transition agenda difficult to achieve. Many also believe the conference is timely and necessary for our region and for the two countries.