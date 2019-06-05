South Africa: Agriculture's Negative Contribution to the Disastrous GDP Figure Driven Mainly By Drought

analysis

The agricultural economy, by nature, is wobbly relative to other sectors of the economy as its fortunes are largely driven by a factor beyond the control of humankind - the weather. And in the recent past weather conditions have increasingly been a challenge as exemplified by frequent drought in South Africa.

Drought has been a major factor in agricultural production in recent years, and 2019 was no different. The central and western parts of the country were fairly dry and that negatively affected summer crops, which are predominantly produced in these regions. But the eastern parts of the country and to some extent the south-western regions had fairly good weather conditions. Thus, forecasts for agricultural output from these regions have been somewhat positive.

But the numbers released on Tuesday by Statistics South Africa for the first quarter of 2019 painted a different picture. South Africa's agricultural economy contracted by 13.2% on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted, annualised rate. This contraction is in line with the numbers coming out of key horticulture sub-sectors that harvested during the first quarter of 2019. A case in point is wine grapes, whose harvest is down by 2% from 2018, which was already down by 14%...