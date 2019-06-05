Cameroon: CFPE - Show-Case Talents

This was within the framework of the second open-door-days organised by the institution recently.

The Advanced Vocational Training Centre in Douala demonstrated their ability to master solar energy and electronics by constructing a solar powered pump. This was on the occasion of the second edition of the open-door-days organised by the institution at its campus in Douala on the theme: "Entrepreneurship and innovation for a successful professional insertion".

Speaking on the opening day, the director of the institution, Hamadou Bobbo said Africa will need 450 million jobs in twenty years and that the development of human capital is the gateway to emergence in 2035. Hence the Advanced Vocational Training Centre is out to provide quality skills unemployed and employed who wish to upgrade their capacity or change trades.

Another speaker at the ceremony was the Government Delegate to the Douala City Council, Fritz Ntone Ntone in his capacity as the main sponsor of the event, disclosed that with the advent of the Douala Metropolitan Development company, SMID, by 2025, the city of Douala will be sponsoring projects to the tune of 900 billion and these projects will offer numerous job opportunities for youths.

Hence the need for the youths to acquire skills. He announced that he will soon by signing a convention with the institution which will enable the Advanced Vocational Training centre benefit from a partnership accord with the city of Bordeaux in France. The Divisional Officer for Douala III hailed the institution for tailoring its training to suit the needs of the labour market saying the institution is an instrument of development of skills.

Other activities during the open-door-days included conferences, debates, exhibitions and a job fair bringing together employers and job seekers. The Advanced Vocational Training Centre in Douala offers training in the industrial and tertiary sectors. The industrial fields of training are; electrical engineering, industrial electrotechnic, mechanic, beauty, wood work, welding and boilmaking, plumbing and pipping, automotive, industrial maintenance, computer and network maintenance as well as electrical habilitation. The tertiary courses offered included office automation, multimedia, infographics and serigraphy, accounting, tax system, marketing. The centre also acts as a research centre and a centre for business consulting.