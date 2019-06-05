Cameroon: Meda - Women Under Represented

This is the result of a survey conducted by Women Peace Initiative and presented recently in Douala.

The results of a survey on the representation of women in the media in Cameroon was presented few days ago in Douala, during a workshop organised by an NGO known as Women Peace Initiative. The survey revealed that there were more men than women in the media in Cameroon both in terms of numbers and occupation of positions of responsibility. The study conducted on 39 media organs from the West, Littoral and Centre Regions revealed that only 19 per cent of women were present in the audio visual media and five per cent in the cyber media.

According to the president of Women Peace Initiative, Nathalie Foko, the study was conducted within the framework of a worldwide survey on the representation of women in the media sponsored by the World Association for Christian Communication within the "No to sexism in the media" campaign.

The Global Media Monitoring Project revealed that women though representing 50 per cent of the world population have only 24 per cent visibility on the media and that the move towards gender parity was very slow as progress of seven points only has been made in 20 years.

Speaking the opening ceremony of the seminar on the restitution of the results of the survey on the representation of women in the media in Cameroon, the representative of the Regional delegate for communication, said the ministry is honoured to have been associated to the study and that it is going to serve as advocacy for more women in the media stating that the media is an important instrument in promoting gender equality.

Participants recommended the capacity building of women to stake their claim and called on owners of media organs not to only recruit more women but also give them more responsibility.