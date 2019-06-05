Cameroon: Cycling Tour of Cameroon - Cissé Isiaka Grabs Yellow Jersey

The third day of the competition took place yesterday June 3, 2019 along the YaoundeEbolowa highway.

After the East and the Centre regions it was the turn of the South Region yesterday June 3, 2019. The 16th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon entered the third day yesterday June 3 2019. The race took place along the Yaounde-Ebolowa highway over a distance of 151.3km. A total of 47 cyclists from African and European teams took part in the race that kicked off at the Messa-Mendongo neigbourhood at 9:50 am. The riders rode past towns and villages in the Centre and South regions.

As it has always been the case the populations in these areas came out massively to cheer the riders. It was a highly competitive race as each rider struggled to finish at the top. In the first sprint in Mbalmayo 38km into the race, three cyclists Ruberwa Jean Damascene (Rwanda) Yaou Gadji, (Cameroon and Bdadou Youssef (Morocco) were leading the race. The same group led the race till Mengueme, 78km in the race.

The group was however joined by the bunch of riders till the end of the competition. On arrival Cissé Isiaka from Côte d'Ivoire finished first in 3H59'51". Clovis Kamzong Abossolo from SNH Velo Club was second in 3H59'52" and Stephan Bakker from Global Cycling Netherlands was third in 3h59'56". The Yellow jersey for the overall individual classification went to Cissé Isiaka (Côte d'Ivoire).

The white jersey for the best youth in the competition went to Abderrahim Zahiri (Morocco). Uwizeyimana Bonaventure (Rwanda) won the doted jersey for the best climber. The green jersey for the best on the classification on points went to Stephan Baker (Global Cycling). The award ceremony took place in the presence of authorities of the Mvilla Subdivision and invitees. The fourth lap will take place today June 4, 2019 along the Pouma-Kribi highway; a distance of 154km.