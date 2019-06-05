South Africa: NPA Allowed Manipulation of Criminal Justice System in TRC Cases

analysis

A court has found that the NPA succumbed to political pressure by ignoring apartheid-era cases. Now it's up to NPA boss Shamila Batohi to decide if anyone will be held accountable.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) breached the Constitution by allowing political interference to get in the way of the prosecution of apartheid-era cases, the South Gauteng High Court ruled on Monday.

The court rejected former Security Branch officer Joao Rodrigues' stay of prosecution application for the 1971 murder of activist Ahmed Timol and criticised the NPA for failing to charge alleged perpetrators like Rodrigues who did not receive amnesty from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

The judgment, written by Judge Jody Kollapen and supported by a full bench of the court, said the state had been expected to hold perpetrators accountable if they did not receive amnesty from the TRC.

"There was however no bold prosecutions policy rather what can only be described as a timid retreat," reads Monday's judgment.

The NPA argued that political interference from former president Thabo Mbeki's administration caused the delays in prosecuting apartheid cases and the court agreed.

"There was thus what can only be described as high-level executive interference on investigating and...