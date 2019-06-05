4 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SARS Pension Investigation Is Only the Beginning - the Four Gordhan Issues in the Public Protector's Sights

analysis By Rebecca Davis

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan faces a new round of questioning from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. This week, Mkhwebane took the unprecedented step of releasing a YouTube video in which she listed four separate complaints about Gordhan currently under investigation by her office -- and insisted she is not 'persecuting' the Minister, but merely doing her job.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane feels that she is the victim of a skewed media narrative.

That was clear from a YouTube video released by Mkhwebane's office on Monday 3 June, in which she expressed her desire to "communicate to the South African public what has been happening with our investigation into the Minister of Public Enterprises".

The catalyst for this unusual step was the recent release of the Public Protector report which found Minister Pravin Gordhan guilty of misconduct over the granting of a retirement package to former deputy SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay in October 2010. In the aftermath of that report, says Mkhwebane, there has been a "serious attack against the person of the Public Protector" -- mobilised, she implies, by South African media.

"I don't own any form of media," Mkhwebane tells the camera in her video. "So this is my...

