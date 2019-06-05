Lesotho: Litšilo Win Nedbank8

LITŠILO edged Lithabaneng Golden 2-1 and won the debut edition of the Nedbank8 on Sunday to pocket M25 000 prize.

Nebbank8 is an A division tournament played by eight teams from the two A division streams. The four teams which finish at the top of each stream qualify for the tourney.

In the past, the tournament has been bankrolled by the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) under the name A Division Top8 until Nedbank stepped in this year and the name was changed to Nedbank8.

The financial institution injected M750 000 into the tournament which will be staggered over three years.

For coming second, Lithabaneng Golden pocketed M20 000. The side booked their spot in the final by registering a 4-2 win on penalties against CCX after the match ended goalless at Bambatha Tsita on Saturday.

The second semifinal saw the eventual winners Litšilo beating Limkokwing University 2-1 to book a date with Golden on Sunday.

The losers' between CCX and Limkokwing was also decided on penalties after they had had drawn one-all.

Limkokwing came third after converting four of their penalties while CCX only scored once.

The tournament started three weeks ago with a round of quarterfinals at Bambatha where newly promoted Econet Premier League teams Lijabatho and Lifofane were knocked out by Lithabaneng Golden and Limkokwing respectively.

In the individual awards, Nketsi Mahanetsa of Limkokwing walked away with the Goalkeeper of the Tournament accolade while Makateng Khesa of Litsilo was voted Player of the Tournament.

The top scorer is yet to be determined

Each player in the three categories pocketed M2000.

Teams that were knocked out in the quarter finals each pocketed M10 000 while the fourth and third placed teams got M13 000 and M15 000 respectively.