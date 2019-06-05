Ghana: Stars Begin Preparation in Dubai

The senior national male football team, the Black Star commenced preparation yesterday in Dubai for the Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) in Egypt from June 21.

The team left its base at the JA Palm Tree Court Hotel to begin their first training at the Jeber Ali training facility in Dubai.

Most of the players reported in the United Arab Emirates for yesterday's training session with the exception of Ebenezer Ofori and Thomas Partey.

The pair were expected to arrive later in the evening as Kwesi Appiah fine-tunes his team for the competition in Egypt.

Twenty-nine players were invited for the pre-AFCON camping in Dubai, where the number will be pruned to 23.

The Black Stars are chasing an elusive fifth nation's cup title after last winning it in 1982.

The team has been paired alongside champions Cameroon, Guniea Bissau and Benin in group F of the Africa Cup of Nations.