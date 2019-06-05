Ghana: Kotoko Give NC Ultimatum

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has threatened to boycott their Normalisation Committee (NC) Tier 1 competition semi-final clash with Accra Hearts of Oak if the committee fails to pay heed to their concerns.

Kotoko finished as runner-up in the Northern zone of the NC Tier 1 competition and were billed to play Southern zone winners Hearts of Oak in the semi-final clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 'Oseikrom' boys have, however, rejected the format for the semi-final date, citing lapses in the regulation.

Kotoko contended that the competition regulation never stipulate the winners of the various zones were seeded as the home side whilst also benefiting from a large share of gate proceeds.

The Kumasi- based club has therefore, in a communiqué issued yesterday, given an ultimatum to the NC to set a neutral venue for the clash or opt out of the competition.

The communiqué signed by the Director of Communications, Sarfo Duku, also requested for the gate proceeds to be shared equally among both sides, affirming that they will only honour the game if both conditions were agreed to .

The club also expressed their disappointment at the NC for their silence on the matter after writing to them on May 27 to seek clarification regarding the format of the competition.

" We are of a firm conviction that the posture of the FA is not only disheartening but an impediment to proper planning and preparation ahead of the games" ,the statement read.

The club, however, indicated its support for the Normalisation Committee process but insisted "we will not succumb to pressure and accept any decision bereft of justice and fairness".