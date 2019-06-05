Ghana: Intensify Public Education to Reduce Floods Impact

A former Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr George Isaac Amoo, has urged the organisation to intensify its public education to reduce the impact of floods in Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with the Ghanaian Times, Mr George Amoo noted that it was the principle of NADMO in creating public awareness on the consequences of human activities to the environment.

"NADMO must continually engage itself in public awareness creation because one of the cardinal principles of the organisation is to advocate for prevention, because if we are able to prevent we save lives and properties," Amoo stated.

He indicated that statistics provided to NADMO in the country indicates that about 80 per cent of disasters in the country were caused by human induced activities while 20 per cent was of natural occurence.

The former NADMO Coordinator called for strengthening the regulatory system to enforce the law against anyone found culpable of causing harm to the environment.

He called on government to create structures of preventing floods from the early warning signals provided by the Ghana Meterological Agency at the beginning of the year.

According to him, there was the need for the government and state agencies to change the profound mentality of tackling issues that confronts them over employing detective strategies to prevent disasters.

"Over the years past governments have spent money on disaster management but there has not been any solid outcomes, this incidence of perennial flooding in parts of Accra during the rainy seasons must cease", he said.

Mr Amoo expressed disappointment about the current state of the Korle Lagoon, noting that the current damage of the lagoon must be a national issue to be discussed and deliberated upon to provide solutions on the matter.

He entreated Ghanaians to be responsible citizens and play a vital role in the developmental agenda of the country.

Mr Amoo urged the media to prioritise or inform and educate the public on protecting the environment regularly.