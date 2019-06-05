South Africa: Norway Crush S. Africa

SOUTH Africa's Banyana Banyana went down 7-2 in an international friendly match against Norway on Sunday, 2 June at Stade Moulonguet in Amiens, France.

A five-goal blitz in the first half gave the Europeans a 5-0 lead at the break.

The fixture was the last leg of preparations for the two countries ahead of the start of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Head coach Desiree Ellis had made several changes to the squad that started against the USA last month (May 12) in Santa Clara, California.

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Friday, June 7 and will come to an end on July 7. - FIFA.com