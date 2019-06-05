Ghana: Four Schools Qualify for Milo U-13 Finals

Four schools have qualified from the Milo U-13 Champions League zone two competition held over the weekend at Sunyani.

They include Amoawi Methodist Primary, Boda R/C Primary, St Joseph International School and Babato Kuma Primary.

They will join five already qualified teams from zone one for the national finals slated for July in Kumasi.

In all, 16 schools from the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo and the Bono East regions, which make up zone two, competed for a place in the grand finale.

St Joseph from Ahafo Region emerged winners of zone two after beating Boda from Bono Region in the final zone two game courtesy a goal coming from Israel Kofi Sarfo.

The Fair Play team went to Nsoatre Presby Primary, Best Goalkeeper award to Theophilus Adu Benpah of Amoawi Methodist while the Goal King and the overall Best Player went to Mark Aboagye of St Joseph International School.

The Milo U-13 train now heads to zone three this weekend at Takoradi GSTS with more teams vying for a place at the national finals.