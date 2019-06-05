5 June 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chinese Construction Company Obtains Court Injunction Over Property Seizure

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Chinese construction company has obtained a stay order against seizure of some of its property by a local company which was subcontracted to work on a road.

Sheriffs seized some assets owned by the Chinese construction company over a K200 million debt.

Lawyer for the Chinese construction company, Wesley Mwafulirwa confirmed that the stay order was in motion.

"But I cannot say much because the issue is in court," said Mwafulirwa.

He however said the High Court in Mzuzu will soon set a date for an interparty hearing.

The local company, North Civil Works executive director Leonard Mbulo also confirmed of the court stay order.

Mbulo said his company was subcontracted to do some works for the Chinese company in Mzuzu but did not get payment.

The Chinese construction is constructing the Karonga-Songwe road in the north.

Malawi

Rights Group Calls for Ansah Resignation At Malawi Electoral Commission

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.