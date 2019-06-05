Ghana: 2 Get 20 Years for Impregnating Girl, 14

A circuit court in Cape Coast has sentenced two men to a total of 20 years imprisonment for defiling and impregnating a co-tenant's 14-year-old daughter.

The convicts, Kwaku Yeboe, 29, carpenter, and Kwame Tawiah, 27, driver, both pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement, but the court presided by Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith, found them guilty.

Yeboe was jailed eight years while Tawiah got 12 years.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrissu Yakubu told the court that the complainant and the father of the victim, a security man, lived in a compound house with the convicts at Nkanfoa, a suburb of Cape Coast.

The court heard that the victim often visited Yeboe's room to watch a popular television programme "Who killed Libia".

Prosecution said in December 2018, the victim went to Yeboe's room with her younger brother to watch television, but Yeboe sent her brother on an errand, took advantage of the situation and had sexual intercourse with her.

Sgt. Yakubu said after the act, Yeboe warned the victim not to inform her parents or his wife.

The prosecution said Tawiah also defiled the girl when his wife asked the victim to accompany her husband, who was on his way to work, to buy pork for her.

Sgt. Tawiah said on their way towards Nkanfoa junction, along the Cape Coast- Accra Highway, Tawiah stopped his taxi cab, locked all the doors and had sexual intercourse with the victim in the vehicle.

He said Tawiah repeated the act on five occasions and warned the victim not to inform her parents or his wife.

He said last February, the victim told her father about Tawiah's sexual acts with her, and he subsequently reported the incident to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Cape Coast, leading to Tawiah's arrest.