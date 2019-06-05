Ghana: NIA Begins Ghana Card Registration in Accra East

The National Identification Authority (NIA) yesterday commenced mass registration in the Accra East Zone of the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise which will end on July 6, 2019, is taking place in areas including Ayawaso East, West, North and Central, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Osu Klottey, La Dadekotopon, Ledzorkuku Krowor and Tema East.

The rest are Tema West and Central, Kpone Katamanso, Ashaiman, Shai Osu Doku, Ningo-Prampram, Ada East and West.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, the Director of Communication of NIA, Francis Palmdeti said residents who were unable to register during the mass registration exercise in their various municipalities would be able to do so at district and regional offices to be set up by NIA after the mass registration exercises.

He assured residents who were privileged to register at designated centres but not issued a card not to worry because they would be informed via text messages, phone calls, radio and television announcement when the cards were ready.

The collection point, he said would be located at Ga South; Bortianor, Ngleshie Amanfro, Weija, Gbawe, Domeabra and Obom.

Others are Ga Central, Anyaa, Sowutuom, Ga West, Trobu, Amasaman, Ga North, Okaikwei South and Central.

The rest are at Okaikoi North, Ablekuma South, Central, West, and North.

Speaking to some of the challenges encountered during the previous exercise the director of communication said authorities were working around the clock to resolve the challenges.

He said the number of people who would adjudicate to verify whether the details of the applicant were credible would be increased to fast track the process.

The mass registration exercise in Accra West which just ended captured 609,761 Ghanaians consisting of 345,554 females and 264,207 males.