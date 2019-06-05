West Africa: Guta Urges Ecowas to Enforce Sovereign Laws Fairly

THE Ghana Union of Traders' Association (GUTA) has appealed to ECOWAS commission to ensure that fairness prevailed in the enforcement of sovereign laws by member countries in relation to free movement and residence.

It said the commission should not be seen discriminating against any member country but make sure their citizens complied with the laws of their host countries.

This was contained in a statement issued by the GUTA General Secretary, Alpha A. Shaban, yesterday, in reaction to the deportation of four Ghanaians for falsifying Nigerian identity.

The deportation of nationals, which was effected on March 22, 2018, was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration last week.

While expressing its sympathy to the deportees, GUTA advised Ghanaians who travel outside the country, especially traders, to abide by the law of their host countries and follow due process in their activities.

The Union commended the Nigerian government for living up to the tenets and establishment of the ECOWAS protocol relating to immigration laws of their country, to forestall the abuse of the ECOWAS treaty.