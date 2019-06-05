Ghana: Karela Threaten NC's Tier 1 Tourney Boycott

MR. Emmanuel Cobbina, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of Karela United has said, the club may boycott the semi-finals of the Normalisation Committee (NC) competition, if the matches are not honoured on neutral grounds.

He said they were not ready and willing to play on the home grounds of their opponents, add- ing that, they would give an unfair advantage to the home side. Karela United is scheduled to play AshantiGold in the semi-finals of the Special Competition, in a one-off game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on June 16. Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, Mr.

Cobbina said, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must stick to the initial rules, which said that the semi-finals would be played in two-legged format. "As it stands now the NC needs to change things because you cannot bring out rules and regulations for the special competition and later bring out a different regulation.

At first it was very clear that the semi-finals would be played in two-legged format," he said. According to him, a lot of clubs had been cheated in Obuasi including Karela United and the decision of the NC means they want Ashgold to qualify to the finals.