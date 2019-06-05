Ghana: Let's Resolve Conflicts Early, Timely - Norwegian Prime Minister

The Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg has called the world's attention to the need for early and timely resolution of conflicts before they escalate into intricate situations.

She said if conflict was allowed to burn, it gives rise to new conflicts, resulting in disruption of peace, not only in the area where the chaos was created but its surrounding countries or communities.

"There is the need for conflict resolution, peacekeeping, making sure that we can build bridges between groups and make sure that we stop early conflicts," she said on Saturday during a visit to the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra.

She was there as part of her two-day working visit to Ghana, to acquaint herself with activities of the centre which has been receiving support from her country for the past decade.

As a co-chair of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) advocacy group, Ms Solberg said conflict was a barrier to the achievement of 17 goals since it would derail progress made by countries.

She paid tribute to the memory of the late former UN Secretary General, Mr Kofi Annan, whom the KAIPTC was named after, describing him as symbol of peace, dignity and hard work.

She recalled the role the late Mr Annan played in ensuring that the international community lived up to the international standards in terms of peace and conflict resolution.

"He did fulfil the need to bring to peace in the world," she said, and urged the KAIPTC to continue the former UN Secretary General's legacy through the various activities it undertakes.

The Prime Minster said Norway believed in the need for peace and would continue to support and cooperate with KAIPTC to protect human rights and promote world peace.

KAIPTC Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Griffiths Santrofi Evans, welcoming her at a briefing session, thanked Norway for its support in various forms over the last 10 years. He called for continued partnership for global peace.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lieutenant Gen. Obed Akwa noted that strong partnership between institutions and countries were paramount to the promotion of peace and security.

In a presentation on KAIPTC activities, Ms Horname Noagbesenu, said since the centre was established in 1998 and operationalised in 2004, it had trained more than 21,000 security personnel and civilians mainly from Africa.

Support from Norway which started in 2009 she said was being expensed mainly on research and publications, training and remuneration had helped in training many people who were contributing to global peace worldwide.

In line with KAIPTC tradition, the Prime Minister was assisted to plant a tree in the KAIPTC Peace Garden, to symbolise her country's commitment to global peace.