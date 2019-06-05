Ghana: Italy Pledges to Support Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda

THE Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Giovanni Favilli, has pledged his country's support for Ghana's efforts to move beyond aid, saying that the partnership between the two countries will focus on trade, investment and job creation.

He was proposing a toast at a reception at his official residence in Accra on Monday to mark Italy's National Day.

Mr Favilli re-affirmed Italy's support for the shift from aid to trade to keep markets open, free of duties and quotas with regards to exports to the European Union (EU).

The envoy revealed that the bilateral trade between Italy and Ghana yielded nearly Euro 400 million in 2018.

"We congratulate the Government of Ghana for the impressive results in stabilising the economy and support and encourage the commitment towards improving the business environment and promoting regional integration and Pan-African initiatives as we welcome the establishment of a continental free trade area", he added.

Mr Favilli insisted that the relationship between his country and Ghana was strong and vibrant and rooted in their long-standing economic, political and cultural connections, shared values and the deep links between their peoples.

The Italian Ambassador also touched on the dangers of migration in Africa, including Ghana and said that after rescuing thousand of migrants and refugees at sea, Italy had managed to stem the flows due to improved border controls in Libya.

However, Mr Favilli stated that controlling the trend was not enough but the root causes of migration needed to be addressed.

"We want to bring more investments and jobs to Africa and that is why Africa has become a priority for Italy", he maintained.

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, who led the government delegation to the function, said that the government was committed to takings steps and making the appropriate investments, in partnership with EU to curb the irregular flow of migrants.

For instance, she said that many of government's flagship programmes, including 'Planting for Food and Jobs' and One District One Factory were designed to achieve those objectives, among others.

Similarly, efforts to boost private sector led growth as a stool for job creation were also geared towards building the capabilities of the youth.