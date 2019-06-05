Africa: FIFA Under-20 World Cup - Senegal Defeat Nigeria in West Africa Showdown

THE West African derby lived up to its billing, as Senegal held off a dangerous Nigeria with a 2-1 win at the Lodz Stadium.

The victors of the continental clash earned a spot in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup Poland 2019.

Forward Amadou Sagna broke the deadlock in the 36th minute with a low, right-footed effort and Ibrahima Niane would double the lead for the Senegalese, late in first-half stoppage time.

The Flying Eagles had a superb start to the second half, scoring five minutes after the whistle. From a free-kick just outside the penalty area, Success Makanjoula sent his cross left of the wall and found the boot of Aniekeme Okon, who flicked in the easy goal.

It was a tight contest in the final minutes that saw wits and will tested, but the Lions of Teranga willed their way to victory and a spot in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is heading to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time in their history, following a 4-1 victory over Panama at Tychy Stadium on Monday.

While both sides sought to find their footing for the first 20 minutes of the match, the Ukrainians emphatically took control by halftime.

Danylo Sikan and Yukhym Konoplia combined down the right side twice to lethal effect, as Konoplia served up one-touch finishes for Sikan in the 23rd minute and the first minute of first-half stoppage time. Sandwiched between those goals was a 41st minute headed goal from Denys Popov, his third of the tournament, and Ukraine went into the locker room with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Los Canaleros reeled one back five minutes into the second half. Ernesto Walker exhibited strength and control using his chest to settle a deep cross and finish from close range.

Serhii Buletsa shut the door on Panama seven minutes from full-time, however, slipping unnoticed into the penalty area and beating Panama goalkeeper Emerson Dimas to cement Ukraine's position in the last eight. Panama exit Poland 2019 with their best-ever finish as one of the final 16 teams. - FIFA.com