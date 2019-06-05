Ghana: Kasapreko Donates to Chief Imam

Ghana's leading beverage company, Kasapreko Company Limited, has donated its assorted products to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Usamanu Nuhu Sharabutu, to mark this year's Eid-UI-Fitr.

The items include one of the company's latest innovations, Smart Choice Flavoured water. Others are Awake Purified Drinking Water, Storm Energy drink, Chocomalt and Kiddy Pack drinks

Presenting the items at the office of the National Chief Imam in Accra, Mr Chris Addo-Sarkodie, Marketing Manager, Kasapreko, said the donation was in line with the company's corporate social responsibility and given the reverence and stature of the National Chief Imam, the company deemed it proper to undertake this exercise.

He said the company looked forward to a stronger relationship with the Office of the Chief Imam in the ensuing years.

National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, applauded Kasapreko Company for the kind gesture and used the opportunity to pray for the entire nation - appealing to Muslims to bridge the gap between the rich and poor by way of giving to the needy and the less privileged in society and the Muslim community.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, who received the donation, expressed appreciation for the gesture.

He prayed for the company to grow and expand its operations to help reduce the growing unemployment rate in the country.