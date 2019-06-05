Ghana: Amekah Appointed Acting National Chairman of LPG

John Kwadzo Amekah, former vice presidential candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), was yesterday named the National Chairman of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) at a news conference held in Accra.

The establishment of a permanent office for the LPG at Kokomlemle in Accra, which will also serve as the headquarters of the party, was made known at the event.

The General Secretary of LPG, Margaret Obrian Sarfo, speaking at the press conference, said the LPG had been formed to make a change in the country and in readiness for the 2020 elections, "we have elected a national chairman to lead the party".

Mr Amekah, in response, explained that his reasons for joining the party was to achieve the aim of liberating "our sleeping people from slavery" and wanted the gains for the people despite the wide political dominance by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"Those in the rural areas are suffering and it is necessary to work harder to free them from their suffering, in helping the party as a National Chairman, we as a political party are mobilising the people and are shaping the political way of the party by organising the grassroots.

"A major strong point of the LPG is to legalise and regulate marijuana/Indian hemp. Aside the numerous health benefits that it has, its economic benefits will drastically reduce the amount of money the government spends in manufacturing and procuring other health materials."