EX-INTERNATIONAL Yaw Preko has been named Ghana U-20 coach, according to reports. The former Ifeanyi Ubah FC trainer will be assisted by George Lamptey now assistant coach of EuroAfrica Calcio Academy.

Preko has rich experience working with the national youth team as assistant to Sellas Tetteh at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey. Locally, he has been in-charge of Hearts of Oak and spent some time with Inter Allies. Ghana's U-20 failed to qualify for the 2019 CAF U-20 Cup of Nations.