Ghana: Foreign Minister Attends 2019 Climate, Security Confab in Germany

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Miss Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is in Germany to attend the 2019 Climate and Security Conference which begun yesterday, June 4, 2019.

The Foreign Minister's visit is at the invitation of her counterpart, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Heiko Maas.

Miss Botchwey is in that country to participate in a high-level panel discussion on political responses to the threats climate change poses for international peace.

She is also expected to deliver the keynote address on the topic, 'Climate change and socio-economic conflicts'.

While in Berlin, Miss Botchwey would hold bilateral talks with Dr Jan Hecker, the Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Rt Hon. Markfield, Minister of State for Asia and Pacific, Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.

The Ghanaian Foreign Minister was accompanied by Director of the Europe Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Doris Brese, Director, Office of the Minister, Carolyn Oppong-Ntiri and other officials from the Foreign Ministry.

The delegation was met on arrival by Ghana's Ambassador to Germany, Gina Ama Blay and senior officials from the Berlin Mission.