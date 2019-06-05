Ghana: ﻿Ganyaglo to Restore NDC's 'World Bank' Status of V/R As Regional Chairman

Ho — Mr Francis Komla Ganyaglo, an aspiring Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asked delegates of the regional conference to vote for him to restore the party's 'World Bank' status in the region.

He explained that he would eliminate apathy, unite the party and reach out to all, especially the youth, chiefs, farmers, market women and cadres to reposition the party as the only choice for people in the region.

Mr Ganyaglo made this known at a press conference in Ho, after he was cleared by the vetting committee to contest the Regional Chairmanship position with two others, Henry Ametepe, immediate past Vice Chairman for the region and Frank Afriyie.

He said what made him unique from the other candidates was his expertise in Marketing as a lecturer and an administrator, his character as a listener, coupled with his integrity to make the Volta Region regain its 'enviable' tag of the 'World Bank' in the electoral fortunes of the NDC.

Mr Ganyaglo indicated that he would decentralise party campaign to the grassroots through the constituencies, strengthen party structures at all levels and ensure effective and efficient resource mobilisation and usage.

He noted that he would organise youth leadership clinics to prepare them for leadership roles and institute a formidable and well-managed welfare scheme for party members at all levels.

"I am time-tested with proven track record in taking the party from opposition to government, as I did from 2001 to 2009 as the Regional Secretary, and I urge the delegates to vote for me massively to reorganise the party for victory in the 2020 general election.

"The regional chairmanship contest is not about how much a candidate can doll out, making of lofty promises, character assassination or 'unnecessary' intra-party fight for relevance, but who can best mobilise resources effectively and efficiently and deploy them sustainably for collective success in the 2020 elections, and I am the obvious choice.

"It's about expertise, experience, passion for grassroots, accountability and teamwork for victory in 2020, these are what I stand for," Mr Ganyaglo touted.