Tanzania: Ali Kiba's Wife, Infant Son in Stadium to Cheer Him During Charity Match

Bongo star Ali Kiba's wife Amina Rikesh and their son on Sunday were at the stadium in support of the singer's football tournament.

Amina, who has kept a low profile since their grand wedding in April 2018, was pictured inside Dar es Salaam's National Stadium with her infant son all cuddled up and placed on her lap.

The mother of one was in the company of family and friends seated in the terraces cheering Kiba on.

Since Amina and Kiba wedded in April 2018, they have maintained a low profile on their family life until April 2019 when the singer shared a photo of his son.

Amina has been running her Instagram account under a pseudonym with only 16 posts so far.

Kiba and Tanzanian national football team captain, Mbwana Samatta, have a joint charity foundation named Samakiba Foundation which organized Sunday's tournament.

The two Tanzanian celebrities formed separate teams which played until penalties, when Team Samatta won by 6 goals against Team Kiba's 3.