Tanzania: Teacher Arrested Over Illegal Possession of Rifle

A PRIMARY school teacher has been arrested for allegedly being found in illegal possession of an AK-47 rifle suspected to be used by poachers. Mr Solomon Letato Kipuker has since been placed in police custody and is due to appear in court soon.

Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC), Jonathan Shanna told reporters yesterday that the suspect, who is a teacher from Naan Primary School in Enguserosambu Ward in Ngorongoro District, was part of a syndicate suspected of being involved in poaching and smuggling of weapons into the district.

The regional police boss further alleged that the primary school teacher was also involved in the sale of elephant and rhino ivory. "After interrogating him, he admitted to be part of the syndicate and the hunt for his fellow suspects is still going on," explained the RPC.

According to him, the recovered gun was among the weapons used in clashes between Sonjo and Masai tribesmen, who have for years been engaged in deadly battles over grazing in the area. "Such weapons have also been used in kidnapping and banditry," he stressed.

Mr Shanna attributed the teacher's arrest to a wellcoordinated joint operation mounted by his force and special rangers from the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa).

He further commended Tanapa Conservation Commissioner, Allan Kijazi for cooperation in the arrest of the teacher and recovery of an AK-47 rifle found abandoned at Mbukeni Village office in Arashi Ward, Loliondo Division.

In another development, three people are held over illegal possession of four pieces of elephant tusks whose weight and value couldn't be immediately established.