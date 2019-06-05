Tanzania: Indoor Pollution Cited As Hitting Females Most

WOMEN and girls are cited to be at more risk of premature deaths caused by the effects of indoor air pollution such as smoke and soot from charcoal and wood stoves. Worldwide, around seven million people die prematurely each year from air pollution with indoor pollution accounting for about 3.8 per cent of deaths.

This was revealed by the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr Alvaro Rodriguez in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, while briefing journalists on the World Environment Day which is marked annually on every June 5. Mr Rodriguez pointed out that women and girls pay a price due the effects of indoor air pollution caused by using wood and charcoal stoves.

"Evidence of the effects of air pollution on human health is stark and mounting, linked to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. "In recent years the effects have also been linked to diabetes, increased risk of dementia, impaired cognitive development and lower intelligence levels," said Mr Rodriguez.

Besides health and environmental effect which leads to climate change, air pollution costs the global economy more than five trillion US dollars every year in welfare costs. "Air pollution impacts all of us and we have a role to play to keep our air clean. If we all play our part, we can work towards eliminating the dangerous pollutant that cost lives and weaken the planet's life system," he said.

UN Environment National Coordination Officer and Focal Point for Tanzania, Ms Clara Makenya, said to overcome the problem, people need to embark on zero emission measures, including the use of public transport, walking and cycling.

She pointed out that the government should strengthen the security system which will encourage safe walking, cycling and use of rapid public transit, unlike the increasing trend of using private transport which adds up to more emissions.

To mark the World Environment Day, she pointed out that they have organised an advocacy and awareness creation event against plastic and air pollution. The event will be held on June 8 at Mnazi Mmoja Grounds, involving various stakeholders. She pointed out that the event has been moved to give room for Idd festival celebrations.

Observed under the theme "Beat air pollution" activities such as physical exercise, networking and imparting knowledge on environment will take place. Meanwhile, the UN Resident Coordinator among other environment stakeholders at the press conference, saluted the government for the successful kick off on the ban against the use of plastic bags with the aim of reducing excessive pollution into the environment.

The stakeholders also showered a lot of praise on the public for positively receiving the government order to do away with the single use carrier bags.