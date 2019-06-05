Tanzania: 'Tanzania Now Able to Measure Forest Carbon Stocks'

AS the global carbon market booms, scientists in the country have come up with a new method to quantify forest carbon, thus placing Tanzania in a better position to monitor and report woodland carbon stocking.

A research officer with Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech), Harun Makandi told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the new development had added value to the country's forests.

According to him, a functional, cost-effective and comprehensive system for repetitive measurement, reporting and verification of forest carbon is important for sustainable forest management.

"We have managed to utilise satellite imagery and geographic information to measure carbon stocks in forests... knowing the amount of carbon stored in forests will add value to forests because one can earn money in the world market only by conserving forests," Mr Makandi said.

The developed Forest Biomass Index (FoBI) enhances the accuracy of comprehensive and repetitive estimations of woodland aboveground carbon using free and widely available optical satellite datasets by eliminating the main cited problems with using them.

"Using FoBI, monitoring and reporting woodland carbon stocking that meets the standards of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) reporting can be done," he said.

He noted that carbon trade was booming, as reports showed that in a few years to come it would be the world's biggest commodity market. Mr Makandi explained that when forests were wellmanaged it encouraged carbon uptake, thus mitigating the effects of global warming.

Tanzania has ratified various conventions of reporting on carbon emissions in the country, thus the new method will help the country in its annual reporting on carbon emission countywide.

A study conducted in Liwale and Kilwa districts in Lindi, covering 50,000 kilometres, commenced 2014 and has been concluded this year. Mr Makandi noted that the study found that the total aboveground carbon was 220 megatonne in 2014 and 213 in 2018.

Mr Makandi added that even if the findings were to be presented to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) would show without doubt that the areas had good forest management.

He said with the development of the new method there was a need for conducting such a multi-study to quantify forest carbon countrywide.