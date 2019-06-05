Tanzania: Students' Loans Boosted From 427bn/ - to 450bn/

BUDGET allocation for new loan applicants and continuing students in higher learning institutions has been increased from 427.5bn/- during the current financial year to 450bn/- for the next fiscal year which starts on July 1.

The Executive Director of Higher Education Students' Loan Board (HESLB), Mr Abdul-Razaq Badru, said a total of 128,285 beneficiaries will be covered, during 2019/2020 including 45,000 first year undergraduate students.

"The board issued loans to 123,000 students during the current financial year (2018/2019) which is coming to an end," the HESLB boss told journalists at a news conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Mr Badru, flanked by HESLB's Director of Loan Allocation, Dr Veronika Nyahende, explained that the application window for new applicants will be opened on June 15 and run until August 15, this year.

"Students are required to read application procedures before making the application online. Last year, a total of 9,000 out of 57,539 students who were eligible beneficiaries wrongly filled their applications," he explained.

He noted further that the board has extended the age bracket for beneficiaries from 33 to 35 years while students who completed Form Six or completed their diplomas during the past five years will be covered.

Previously, only students who had completed their studies during the last three years were given loans. "All loan applications will be done through Online Loan Application and Management System (OLAMS).

Applicants are reminded to use the same Form Four Index numbers used while applying for admissions," he explained adding:"The board will consider loan applications from students whose admissions have been approved and submitted by relevant authorities, including the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) and/or respective higher learning institution."

Mr Badru urged the new applicants to ensure that their certificates are certified by Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) in Tanzania Mainland, and Zanzibar Civil Status Registration Agency (ZCSRA) or the designated officer(s) to ascertain their validity.

"They should also ensure that all birth certificates for students who were born in foreign countries are certified by respective embassies located in Tanzania. Death certificates for Tanzanian parents who died in foreign countries should also be certified by respective embassies," he explained.

Applicants with disability will have to be certified by the District Medical Officer (DMO), Regional Medical Officer (RMO) while applicants with poor parents with disability will also have to be certified by DMO, RMO or any entity authorised to certify such cases.

Mr Badru explained that students who studied through sponsorship will be required to provide written and authenticated evidence of such sponsorships whose ability shall be determined by means-test result score.

HESLB was established by Act No. 9 of 2004 and became effective in July 2005. HESLB is mandated to, among others, issue loans and or grants to needy and eligible students.