Namibia: Guards Call for End to Employer's State Contract

DISGRUNTLED guards employed by African King security company at Keetmanshoop have urged the ministry of education not to renew the company's contract.

The company provides security for the ministry's properties, including schools and offices in the //Kharas region.

It also provides security for the ministry of home affairs, the government garage and government stores in the region, as well as the Keetmanshoop Gemstone Centre building. African King employs more than 80 security guards.

A group of 20 guards yesterday told The Namibian that they had not received their May salaries.

The guards accused the company's owner, Simon Negumbo, of consistently failing to pay them on the 20th of each month as per their employment contracts.

"Our employer has the tendency of delaying our salaries every month," said one of the guards, who refused to be named for fear of victimisation.

"The late monthly payments are stressful because we have families to feed and rent to pay," said another guard. He added that shops do not want to sell goods on credit to them because of the late payment of their salaries.

The aggrieved workers also complained about the non-payment of overtime, and the omission of the number of leave days they have accrued on their pay slips.

Negumbo yesterday admitted that the guards have not received their May salaries.

"My client (education ministry) has not yet paid my company for security services rendered. Therefore, I am unable to pay the guards," he explained.

"I was told by the ministry that the payments to the company were delayed because of the financial hiccups," he added.

He said only guards posted at the education ministry have not yet received their salaries, but that they might be paid by Friday. The security company boss said his contract with the education ministry expired last month, but he was told it will be renewed.

"I am still waiting for a letter of a contract extension from them," he stated.

Negumbo said although the number of leave days are not indicated on pay slips, workers can apply for leave anytime.

//Kharas eduction director /Awebahe //Hoeseb yesterday said the company was paid on 23 May for an invoice it had submitted in April. The director explained that payments are effected over a period of 30 days after receipt of an invoice.

"Currently, our finance department is processing the payment of an invoice received from the company after 20 May. There is no truth in claims of delayed payments on the part of the ministry," he stressed.

