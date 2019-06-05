5 June 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Refugees in Dar es Salaam Remembered During Eid UL Fitri Celebrations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — A civil society organization, Time to Help (TH), has offered food to 250 refugees who live in Dar es Salaam for Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

According to a secretary general of TH Mr Ibrahim Ebrahim, each refugee got a 16kg box of mixed foods and cooking oil.

"This is a festival of breaking the fast which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, so we put rice, flour, beans and one litre of cooking oil in each box," he noted.

The donation, according to him, is to help the refugees who live in the city with no access to engage much in economic activities to get food for Eid al-Fitr.

"We have heard that the majority of refugees here are those who came from camps for special reasons such as ill health, so we felt the need to give a helping hand," he said.

The organisation will also provide food at Kigoma NMC transit centre on 12th June 2019, according to him.

Also Read

Muslims in Tanzania called upon to maintain peace and harmony

Gunfire echoes in Khartoum as protest crackdown leaves 60 dead

How apps, social media is fueling 'booming' online prostitution

Criminals in a rush to clean up dirty money in Kenya

An officer from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) who did not wish to be named, said that there are 250 refugees in Dar es Salaam who are documented.

"These people came here for special cases such as accessing treatment. We serve them with food and shelter while they are here," the officer said.

The officer thanked TH, saying that UNHCR alone cannot afford to everything for the refugees.

Tanzania

Wildlife Products Ban Lifted

CONSERVATION efforts employed by the fifth phase government are yielding positive results as the United States has just… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.