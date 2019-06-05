5 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Former Minister Augusto Tomás Denies Accusations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The former Transport Minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, denied Tuesday in court that he had wrongfully appropriated the amounts accused by the Public Prosecutor's Office.

At the trial, which began on Friday (May 31) in Luanda, the Public Prosecutor's Office accused Augusto Tomás of illegally appropriating more than 1 billion Kwanzas, 40 million dollars and 13 million euros from the National Shippers Council (CNC).

During the interrogation, the Public Prosecutor accused Augusto Tomás of practicing fraudulent ways to divert funds from the state, for his companies and some private entities.

More

Caso CNC: Augusto Tomás volta a interrogatório quarta-feira

"At no moment did I receive this money," the former transport minister (2008 to 2018) told the jury.

Augusto Tomás's interrogation continues this Wednesday.

The trial sessions are being held in the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Angola

Sonangol's Crude Oil Output Above 10 Percent

The overall output of the State-owned oil firm Sonangol swings from 10 to 20 percent of the overall domestic production,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.