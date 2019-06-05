Namibia: Home Affair's E-Death Initiative Gets Boost From Om

Old Mutual donated computer equipment valued at N$300,000 to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration's e-Death notification Initiative.

The e-Death Notification System is a unique component of the civil registration and identity management system in Namibia. The system allows the Ministry of Health and Social Services to electronically verify the identity of the deceased and to notify the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration about the death that has occurred.

The system allows the ease of storage and access to data, drives productivity and efficiency as it is highly consumer and citizen friendly in the provision of services. This system is a solution to breaking down data silos which will result in better customer service.

Group CEO of Old Mutual Namibia, Kosmas Egumbo, while handing over the computer equipment on 4 June in Windhoek stated that he got excited when Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila officially launched the e-Death Notification System in October 2018, as part of the civil registration and identity management system in Namibia.

"We were and are excited as it forms an integral part of and journey to enhance the digitalisation of the national civil registration and identity management. It is for this reason that we have committed to donate computer equipment to the value of N$300,000 towards the e-Death Notification System initiative. At the same time, we believe this will improve the turnaround time for processing death certificates and limit fraudulent issued death certificates through tracking all steps and end-users involved electronically and thus create and maintain confidence in our e-National Population Registration System," Kosmas said.

Caption: (From left to right) Deon Scott, Director for Administration, Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration; Kosmas Egumbo, Group CEO, Old Mutual; Hon. Maurene Hinda-Mbuende, Deputy Minister, Home Affairs and Immigration; Holger Oberprieler, Operations Executive, Old Mutual and Stefanus van Staden, Director for Solutions Architecture, Office of The Prime Minister.