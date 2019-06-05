Namibia: Cabinet Affirms EU Tax Commitments

CABINET has asked the Ministry of Finance to request more time, if need be, to get the Namibian house in order regarding commitments the government made to the European Union on tax matters.

The request was made by ministers during last week's Cabinet meeting in Windhoek.

The move follows a submission by finance minister Calle Schlettwein to seek approval for the finalisation of commitments the government made to the EU last year.

The commitments had resulted in Namibia being removed from a list of non-cooperating jurisdictions, and had a due date of December 2019.

"Cabinet has supported the finalisation of the instruments, and has directed the Ministry of Finance to request an extension, where necessary, on the implementation of certain commitments under these instruments," read a memo issued by the secretary to Cabinet, George Simataa, yesterday.

Namibia was listed among many other countries as being non-cooperating in 2017 for not responding to issues raised by the EU around the strength of local taxation rules in combating tax avoidance, which in certain cases fosters illicit financial flows and money laundering.

The EU removed Namibia from the list in 2018 after the government made sufficient commitments to address the concerns.

The commitments included amending certain tax laws; joining the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes; signing and ratifying the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) multilateral convention; as well as subscribing to an inclusive framework or implementing the base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) minimum standards.

Mary Baine of the African Tax Administration Forum, however, said in April this year while speaking at the International Monetary Fund's Spring meeting that Namibia's inclusion on the list was unfair, and that Namibia "did not provide fertile grounds for tax avoidance", but the country was rather being bullied to join international bodies.

The EU has given Namibia until the end of 2019 to ensure that the commitments made are fulfilled.

The tax rules which were to be abolished included the scrapping of the lower tax rates applicable to manufacturing entities. This was excluded from the minister's list of expected tax amendments when he tabled the national budget this year.

The EU said that implementation of the commitments agreed upon will be carefully monitored by the council's working group responsible for the listing process ('code of conduct group').

According to the EU, the listing of countries is to improve good tax governance globally, and to ensure that the EU's international partners respect the same standards as the member states.

The OECD has 129 countries worldwide subscribed to its BEPS inclusive framework, with over 20 African countries such as South Africa, Zambia, Angola, Botswana and Mauritius also involved, while the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes has 154 members.