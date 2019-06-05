Namibia: Alleged City Centre Shooter Applies for Bail

A FORMER Global Fund employee accused of having murdered an ex-colleague in a shooting incident in January this year told his wife he had killed someone before he went to hand himself over to the police, a magistrate was told during a bail hearing in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

"When he came home that day, he told me that he killed someone. Then he mentioned the name," Mushwakule Matengu, wife of murder accused Simataa Simasiku, told magistrate Vanessa Stanley while testifying in support of a bail application by Simasiku.

The name that Simasiku mentioned was that of Sarah Mwilima, Matengu added.

Mwilima (51) was killed when she was shot in the offices of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in the City Centre building in the central business district of Windhoek on 28 January.

Another Global Fund employee, Ester Nepolo, was also shot during the same incident. She was seriously injured, but survived.

Charged with counts of murder and attempted murder, Simasiku (33) is now applying to be released on bail after more than four months in custody. The prosecution is opposing his application for bail.

Matengu, whom defence lawyer Henry Shimutwikeni called to testify in support of Simasiku's request to be granted bail, told the court she has been struggling to make ends meet, and to maintain herself and her and Simasiku's two children since his arrest.

She told the magistrate that Simasiku had been their family's breadwinner, and without his income, she was finding it difficult to even properly feed their children sometimes.

At the time of the shooting that led to his arrest, he was no longer employed by the Global Fund, as his contract with the fund had come to an end, Matengu said.

Describing Simasiku as a humble, caring, quiet and understanding man, Matengu said in her opinion he would not try to flee if released on bail, as he was not the type of person who would run away from his responsibilities.

"There are a lot of people who depend on him and need him," she added.

Matengu also told the magistrate that she, too, was shocked by the shooting that Simasiku is accused of having carried out, and that she understood the loss suffered by the relatives of Mwilima.

However, she added, she felt it would be fair if Simasiku was given a second chance, so that he could be out of jail and reunited with his family.

Matengu was being cross-examined by public prosecutor Rowan van Wyk when she recounted that Simasiku told her he had killed Mwilima. She testified further that after he had told her he had killed Mwilima, he informed her he was going to hand himself over to the police at the Wanaheda Police station, and drove off.

The bail hearing is scheduled to continue today.