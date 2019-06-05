Namibia: Iivula-Iithana Blasts Swapo's N$730 Million Deal

FORMER Swapo secretary general Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana has blasted the ruling party's decision to spend N$730 million on renovating its headquarters in Windhoek, and warned that the Chinese-funded project could be problematic to party leaders in future.

The ruling party awarded a contract worth N$730 million to a Chinese company - Unik Construction - to rebuild its headquarters in Windhoek.

The Namibian understands that the Chinese government will provide the money for the project because the ruling party does not have it.

Iivula-Ithana, who was also involved in previous renovations to the party offices, raised concerns over allegations that the party would borrow from the Chinese government to kick-start the project, saying it was risky.

"If we risk borrowing that money, we would be putting the next generation who will take over, in debt. Even if we are to use our own resources from the party, I just think the timing of implementing the project is not right," she told The Namibian last week.

The N$730 million is almost double the N$400 million cost estimated last year.

"Here, you have a government that is currently requesting the public to donate 2% of their salaries to support the drought relief programme, but on the other hand you have a ruling party spending an amount close to N$1 billion on offices. Sometimes I just wonder how that sits with the members of the party," she stated.

The party wants to transform its headquarters, opposite the Katutura Intermediate Hospital along Independence Avenue in Windhoek, into a modern office complex with a 170-vehicle parking lot.

Iivula-Ithana further questioned the party's decision to spend N$730 million on a building which she said could not be compared to several other major structures in Windhoek - such as the First National Bank headquarters - which was constructed at a cost of N$560 million four years ago.

The FNB building has six office floors, and 685 parking bays.

"The FNB building is quite sizeable, and if you compare that with the proposed plan for the party, it is just a lot of money. Why is it not N$500 million, or less? It is just too much," she stressed.

Swapo has kept its members in the dark about borrowing from China, including how the party will fund this project.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa has refused to give any details on this transaction.

The ruling party is partly funded by its members through monthly subscriptions.

Unlike Iivula-Ithana, who is outraged by Swapo's plans to construct the offices, former prime minister Nahas Angula believes upgrading the offices is overdue.

"The construction of Swapo head offices has been on the cards for some time," Angula told The Namibian yesterday.

Angula said he does not see anything wrong with giving the tender to a Chinese firm, as long as there is money for the project.

"My understanding is that the construction shall be done by a Chinese company, not the funding. In any case, China built the State House residence, and the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa," he said.

Asked whether he supports suggestions that the project be funded by the Chinese government, Angula replied: "That's a tall order. At what interest rate?" he asked.

Sources are convinced that Swapo is relying on the Chinese government to fund the project.

This adds to long-held suspicions among some party officials that China is increasingly having a hand in Swapo's affairs.

Research associate Frederico Links of the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has also raised concerns over the purported borrowing from the Chinese government.

He said it was "totally unacceptable for the ruling party to borrow money from the Chinese government".

According to him, this will not reflect well on the ruling party's track record because it would seem Swapo's decisions and those of the government are being influenced by a foreign government.

Links said borrowing from the Chinese would create a perception that the Chinese government has influence over the governance of the ruling party.

"There are consequences for taking money from a foreign country. It is a concern to all of us. It becomes an issue of who is influencing the governance of the ruling party and the government, because the ruling party is the government, and there is nothing for free," he reasoned.

Links was making reference to perceptions of how the Chinese government has been lending money to the ruling Zanu-PF of Zimbabwe, as well as ruling parties of other African countries.