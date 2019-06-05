Namibia: Woman Dies After Consuming Meat, Milk

THE police are investigating the case of a 23-year-old woman from Gochas village in the Hardap region who mysteriously died last Friday.

According to a police report, Hermina Coetzee started vomiting shortly after consuming meat and milk at her grandmother's home, and was rushed to the clinic because her condition was worsening. Coetzee was then immediately transferred to Mariental State Hospital, but died on the way.

"It is unknown at this stage what caused her death, as there were other people who also ate the meat and milk," the police report stated.

In another incident, Wilfrieda Saron (40) died after she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend with a spade on Monday at Rehoboth's Block E area.

It is alleged that the 37-year-old suspect followed Saron, who was with her mother and her daughter, from a church service.

"When they noticed that they were being followed, the victim's mother told the young girl to run and call her uncle," the police report stated.

The suspect caught up with the two women, and assaulted both of them with a spade on their heads before running away. Saron died on the spot, while her mother was rushed to the St Mary's Hospital.

According to the police report, the deceased had ended her relationship with the suspect a week before the incident, and was in a new relationship.

The suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, at Rehoboth's Block B area, a man allegedly set his ex-wife's house on fire on Saturday night after an argument over a cellphone. The suspect, who was arrested, caused extensive damage to the property that was valued at N$500 000.

In a separate incident, a 51-year-old man turned himself in at the Havana Police Station in Windhoek after he had shot a 30-year-old man in the leg on Saturday.

It is alleged that the victim was arguing with an unknown woman, and the suspect intervened.

According to the police report, the victim took a beer bottle, and tried to hit the suspect with it. The suspect then drew a 9mm CZ pistol, and shot the victim in the right leg. The victim is in a stable condition, and police investigations continue.

The police are investigating the case of a Bertha Security Company guard, who was allegedly robbed of his service firearm by a gang while on duty at Ace des Ice bar at Oshakati on Saturday. The firearm has not been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

At Karibib, the police arrested two suspects, while the third is on the run for breaking into Lewis Stores at the town between Saturday night and Sunday morning. It is alleged that the suspects entered the shop after breaking a glass door with a brick, and stole N$19 200 from a cash box which was kept in a drawer.

The two suspects were detained at Walvis Bay, while the third, an employee of Lewis Stores at Usakos, is still on the run. No recovery has been made yet.

The police are also looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a factory shop opposite BH Motor Spares in Windhoek on Saturday.

The suspects gained entry through the roof. One suspect, a 28-year-old man, was caught red-handed while on the roof by security guards at Warehouse Theatre.

"According to the complainant, it seems nothing was stolen, but verification will be carried out later," the police report stated.

The same shop was broken into on 30 March, where 50 sports jackets were stolen, but no arrests were made at that time.