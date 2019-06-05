Namibia: Two Denied Bail Over Elephant Tusks

TWO men were denied bail on charges of the illegal possession of elephant tusks in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Pedro Mabuku (27) was arrested at his house in Chotto Compound on Sunday after the police found 11 elephant tusks. His case was postponed to 24 July 2019 to allow for further police investigations.

Zambian Dennis Mubita (28) was also arrested on Sunday in the Lubuta area after he was found in possession of five pieces of elephant tusks during a joint operation by police and officials from the environment ministry. His case was postponed to 29 July 2019 for plea.

In another case, two teenagers aged 15 and 17, who are facing a charge of possession and dealing in controlled wildlife products, were released into the custody of their guardian after their first court appearance yesterday.

The teenagers were arrested on Sunday in the Sachona area after the police found them with two live pangolins. Their case was postponed to 30 July 2019 to allow for further police investigations.

All the accused appeared before magistrate Boyd Namushinga, while the state was represented by Donnevan Schuster.