Liberia: Farmers Launch Cassava Project

About 28 local farmers in Maryland County (Weah Village) have lunched a cassava project valued over L$$35,000.

The cassava project is being implemented under the Youth Opportunity Project (YOP).

Speaking to our Maryland County correspondent, the Coordinator of the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) Willie Torgbor said the project is part of the third phase of YOP which was recently launched in Weah Village. It is intended to boast agricultural productivity in the county.

The LACE Coordinator disclosed that about a month ago, the 28 local farmers harvested corn valued at L$$14,000 during the first phase of the project.

He said the launch of the cassava project would help improve the livelihoods of the farmers and their families and serve as motivation to others to get involved in agricultural activities.

At the same time, the 28 farmers have been awarded certificates for their efforts and desires to help support the country's agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the local farmers, Nathaniel Morgan, lauded LACE for the support through YOP and urged the people in the county to focus on agriculture.

He said agriculture remains the bedrock of development and the reduction of poverty in Liberia.

Also speaking, the District Agriculture Officer, Tumu Williams thanked the Harper District farmers for what he termed, 'their hard work' and encouraged them to continue in helping to improve the agriculture sector.

Mr. Williams praised LACE for building strong partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture over the years and pledged continuous commitment to working with LACE to help farmers in the county.

"If Liberia must be self-sufficient in food production and to reduce the ongoing economic crisis in the country, its citizens must have their focus on making use of the soil, we have a good soil for agricultural purposes in our country," Williams added.