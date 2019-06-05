South Africa: ITF President to Meet With Tennis SA and Sascoc

Cape Town — The International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty is scheduled to visit South Africa for two days next week on June 11 and 12.

The American, who was elected to the helm of the global tennis body in 2015, will meet with the board of Tennis South Africa (TSA) in his time in the country, interact with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) and will visit the historic Arthur Ashe Tennis Complex in Jabavu, Soweto.

The Soweto facility is one of four Growthpoint National Development Centres rolled out in key areas of South Africa.

Haggerty will be hosted by TSA President, Gavin Crookes, and Federation Vice-president, Riad Davids.

"We are honoured to receive a visit from the ITF President. We look forward to positive discussions about how we can work in partnership to continue to grow the sport in our country," Crookes said.

From South Africa, Haggerty will be attending the CAT AGM in Madagascar.

Source: Sport24