Liberia: LFA Fines LISCR for Pitch Invasion

The Liberia Football Association has fined LISCR FC L$75,000 for an improper conduct exhibited by their fans.

Following the end of LISCR's 2-1 win away to defending champions Barrack Young Controllers (BYC), their fans, supporters, sympathizers and followers invaded the playing pitch right after the finals whistle to celebrate the victory on April 21 at the Blue Field.

The LFA said the invasion, which violates chapter 23, article 42, made it difficult for the players and match officials to leave the pitch.

In keeping with the aforementioned provision, the LFA shall hold clubs responsible for the misconduct of their members, fans, supporters, sympathizers and followers, etc. before, during and after a match.

Clubs will be held liable to pay a fine of no less than L$75,000 for fans invading the pitch"

LISCR must pay this fine before their match with Watanga FC today June 5, 2019 in Kakata, Margibi County.