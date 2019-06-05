South Africa: Garden Weeds Are Good Enough to Eat

analysis

North-West University honours student Emile Coetzee won an international award in Germany for her idea for food security. At 23, she wants to continue to promote sustainability and diversity in South Africa as well as inspire those her age to not give up on their dreams.

If a young university student has anything to do with it, we may be including weeds from our gardens in the salads we eat.

Emile Coetzee, who attends North West University (NWU) Potchefstroom campus, has a strong passion for South Africa and its sustainability, and is keen to try to find ways to improve economic tourism.

Coetzee is beaming from her win at the Future Leaders Forum at the World Exhibition for Incentive Travel, Meetings and Events (IMEX) in Frankfurt, Germany on 22 May 2019.

Emile Coetzee explains that what helped her win IMEX is that she kept her concept simple and wanted to focus on how she could promote South Africa. (Photo: Emile Coetzee)

In the competition, contestants had to come up with ideas that would ensure food security in the future. Coetzee's Forbidden Fruit concept focused on the consumption of wild plants, such as weeds, that grow in your garden, as part...