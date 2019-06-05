Botswana/Lesotho: Zebras to Go for the Jugular

Gaborone — The senior national football team, Zebras, is expected to aggressively kick Likoena of Lesotho in the COSAFA cup semi-final clash at South Africa's Moses Mabhida Stadium this afternoon.

The Zebras are itching for a bite in the finals, hence the zeal to fight all the way.

Botswana Football Association spokesperson Tumo Mpatane who is in Durban with the team, said in an interview that morale in the camp was high.

"Tumisang Orebonye and Thero Setsile just told me that Lesotho should expect a game of high tempo. We are going to be brutal, we are going to be aggressive and we need this final more," he said.

However, Mpatane said Lesotho should not be undermined because they were equally good.

The Zebras' biggest win in the COSAFA Cup was against Mauritius via a 6-0 victory in in 2018.

Their biggest defeat was in 1997 when they lost 1-4 to Malawi.

Facts about a Zebra from onekindplanet website: It is brave animal that cares deeply about its group members.

When a group member is wounded by a predator attack, other zebras will come to its defence, circling the injured individual and attempting to drive the predator(s) away.

When they are in a herd, the zebra's distinct stripes merge into a big mass and make it hard for predators to single out individual animals.

Kick off: 5p.m.

Source: BOPA