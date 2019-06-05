4 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Managing a State-Owned Company Is an Egg Dance That Demands Creative Politicking

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ongama Mtimka

When it comes to running state-owned companies and enterprises, to succeed, executives and board chairpersons must have strong managerial and leadership skills. They also must be able to creatively manage and play the political game.

Vuyani Jarana has made the right call to leave SAA based on the issues he highlighted in his much-publicised resignation letter - that is, if judged from a personal career-risk perspective. He is a renowned executive with an impressive private-sector record. He can certainly use his skills more meaningfully elsewhere.

This column serves to put into perspective some of the things he raised in his letter. It draws from my master's thesis on the Coega Project near Port Elizabeth as well as creative politicking in post-apartheid South Africa.

Research that I conducted in the then state-owned proprietary limited company, now recognised formally as a state-owned company (SOC), showed that executives leading public projects or entities had one of two choices to make: they could either save themselves from the career-limiting experience by quitting as soon as they realised they were dealing with a seemingly reluctant and indifferent shareholder; or they could put on their development activism caps, roll up their sleeves, and fight for their...

South Africa

'Mr Press Freedom' Raymond Louw Mourned

Former newspaper editor and South African media heavyweight Raymond Louw has died at the age of 93. Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.