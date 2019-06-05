South Africa: SAA - Time for a Business Unusual Approach

analysis

News of the resignation of SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana has aroused a binary response: If a private sector CEO with the credibility of Jarana cannot turn the airline around, then SAA is a basket case that must be placed into business rescue or sold. Alternatively, the narrative goes that Jarana's departure is directly linked to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who interferes and micro-manages, but denies crucial support when needed. The truth, as usual, is likely to be far more nuanced.

The most curious thing about the departure of Vuyani Jarana as CEO of SAA is that the board accepted the notice of a man whose resignation letter was so eloquent that everyone reading it was grateful they were not in his shoes.

It is even more curious given the fact that the turnaround plan was apparently gaining some traction. Where SAA reported a R5.2-billion loss in 2017/2018, it is projecting a R1.9-billion loss in the current financial year, with profitability projected for 2020/2021. (Although it's rumoured that the carrier's financial statements will be released late - again - which does not inspire confidence.)

There is no reason to doubt that Jarana, despite having no aviation experience, was adequately equipped...