Zimbabwe: Nothing Is New in Zimbabwe - Chamisa

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) President Nelson Chamisa has lashed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government saying its onslaught against activists, human rights defenders, labour union leaders and other citizens confirms that nothing is new.

Posting on Twitter this morning, Chamisa warned Mnangagwa against following the direction of tyrannical governments to repress, harass and terrorize citizens for no reason.

"The recent arrest & detention of 7 activists, cases of crackdown against opposition, labour & civil society activists confirm that NOTHING IS NEW in Zimbabwe. ED stop adopting the same old tactics used by tyrants to repress, harass, embarrass & terrorize citizens," said Chamisa.

-- nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) June 5, 2019

Since the beginning of this year, the state has arrested hundreds of citizens including political activists, labour union leaders and ordinary people over the National Shutdown that turned violent.

Currently, seven civil society leaders are in detention over alleged plot to topple the Zanu PF government, a move that has received wide condemnation from the local and international community.

The government has also intensified crackdown on citizens as it seeks to contain a possible uprising due to the crumbling economy and inflation which has seen prices of basic commodities going up by over 300 percent.